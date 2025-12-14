Syria Forecasts Gas Output to Reach 15 Million Cubic Meters by End-2026

Syria expects its natural gas production to rise to 15 million cubic meters by the end of 2026, up from about 7 million currently, Energy Minister Mohamed al-Bashir said on Sunday, as the war-torn country works to boost domestic energy supplies.

Syria has faced chronic power shortages and fuel deficits following a 14-year civil war that damaged energy infrastructure and curtailed production.

Al-Bashir was attending an Arab Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (AOPEC) ministerial meeting, being held in Kuwait.