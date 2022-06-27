US Airstrike Kills Al-Qaida-Aligned Leader in Syria

U.S. military forces conducted an airstrike in Syria on Monday, targeting and killing Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, who was apparently connected to an al-Qaida-aligned terrorist organization.

"Forces conducted a kinetic strike in Idlib province, Syria, June, 27, targeting Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a senior leader of Hurras al-Din, an al-Qaeda-aligned terrorist organization," Central Command announced. "Abu Hamzah al Yemeni was traveling alone on a motorcycle at the time of the strike. Individual review indicates no civilian casualties.

"Violent extremist organizations, including al-Qaida-aligned organizations such as Hurras al-Din, continue to present a threat to America and our allies. Al-Qaida-aligned militants use Syria as a safe haven to coordinate with their external affiliates and plan operations outside of Syria.

"The removal of this senior leader will disrupt al-Qaida's ability to carry out attacks against U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians around the world."

In February 2020, then-President Donald Trump ordered the drone strike that killed the leader of al-Qaida in Yemen – Qasim al-Raymi – weeks after taking out Iran's terror boss in Iraq and ISIS's chief in Syria.

The Syrian Civil Defense, a humanitarian organization, said in a tweet that a man was killed shortly before midnight after his motorcycle was targeted with two rockets, adding it has transferred the body to the forensic department in Idlib city.