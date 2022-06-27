×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: syria | al-qaida | drone | strike | terrorist | leader

US Airstrike Kills Al-Qaida-Aligned Leader in Syria

Syria and the Middle East on a map seen through a magnifying glass
(Juan Camilo Bernal/Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 27 June 2022 09:32 PM

U.S. military forces conducted an airstrike in Syria on Monday, targeting and killing Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, who was apparently connected to an al-Qaida-aligned terrorist organization.

"Forces conducted a kinetic strike in Idlib province, Syria, June, 27, targeting Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a senior leader of Hurras al-Din, an al-Qaeda-aligned terrorist organization," Central Command announced. "Abu Hamzah al Yemeni was traveling alone on a motorcycle at the time of the strike. Individual review indicates no civilian casualties.

"Violent extremist organizations, including al-Qaida-aligned organizations such as Hurras al-Din, continue to present a threat to America and our allies. Al-Qaida-aligned militants use Syria as a safe haven to coordinate with their external affiliates and plan operations outside of Syria.

"The removal of this senior leader will disrupt al-Qaida's ability to carry out attacks against U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians around the world."

In February 2020, then-President Donald Trump ordered the drone strike that killed the leader of al-Qaida in Yemen – Qasim al-Raymi – weeks after taking out Iran's terror boss in Iraq and ISIS's chief in Syria.

The Syrian Civil Defense, a humanitarian organization, said in a tweet that a man was killed shortly before midnight after his motorcycle was targeted with two rockets, adding it has transferred the body to the forensic department in Idlib city.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. military forces conducted an airstrike in Syria on Monday, targeting and killing Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, who was apparently connected to an al-Qaida-aligned terrorist organization.
syria, al-qaida, drone, strike, terrorist, leader
219
2022-32-27
Monday, 27 June 2022 09:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved