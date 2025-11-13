GOP Lauds Sen. Collins for Help in Ending Shutdown

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, whose centrist positions have periodically drawn pushback from the Republican Party's right flank, received rare across-the-board praise from her GOP colleagues on Thursday for her work in helping to end the shutdown.

Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, was a key driver in crafting the legislation that includes three yearlong appropriations bills, as well as a continuing resolution funding remaining government operations through Jan. 30.

"Over the past few weeks, I've once again seen how crucial @SenSusanCollins' leadership is for Maine and our nation," Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., wrote Thursday on X.

"Because of her exceptional dedication, SNAP and WIC benefits are fully restored through the end of the fiscal year, our troops and federal workers will receive paychecks, and America's farmers and rural communities are supported. It's an honor to serve with her on the Appropriations Committee and be able to watch her leadership firsthand."

The Senate passed the legislation late Monday night, 60-40, the House passed it Wednesday night, 222-209, and President Donald Trump signed the measure shortly thereafter, ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

"Thanks to the leadership and determination of @SenatorCollins, the Schumer Shutdown is over," Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the majority whip, wrote Thursday on X. "The Senate will now get to work passing full year appropriations bills that strengthen our economy, invest in our servicemembers, and promote fiscal responsibility."

The legislation passed despite intense opposition from many Democrats who believed they should have continued to hold out for guarantees on Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire at year's end. Part of the legislation calls for a separate Senate vote to be held by mid-December on extending the subsidies.

Collins has said that while she supports an extension of the tax credits, reforms to the program must also be examined, such as whether to impose an income cap on eligibility.

"The government would not be open today without the steady leadership of @SenSusanCollins," Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., wrote Thursday on X.

"As Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, she has been working from day one to fund the government and ensure that it is working for the American people. I am grateful for her consistent efforts to get this process moving forward in a constructive direction."

Collins is up for reelection next year, and her seat is viewed by many as one of the Democrats' best pickup opportunities. But Collins has proved able to win in tough circumstances, including in 2020, when she won by more than 8 percentage points over Democrat Sara Gideon in a state Joe Biden easily carried.

"As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I'm grateful for the leadership of @SenSusanCollins," Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., wrote Thursday on X.

"With her hard work, we were able to pass a package to reopen the government and secure @POTUS' signature on three of our appropriations bills. This is what we've wanted all along: a transparent, accountable appropriations process that provides good stewardship of Americans' hard-earned tax dollars.

"I look forward to continuing this important work alongside Chair Collins and my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee."