Survey: One in Five Europeans Open to Dictatorship

One in five Europeans says a dictatorship might be preferable to democracy in some circumstances, according to a survey conducted in five countries late last year that found broad frustration with how democratic systems are working, even as most respondents rejected the idea of an unaccountable strongman.

The survey, administered by pollster AboutPeople and commissioned by think tank Progressive Lab, covered Greece, France, Sweden, the U.K., and Romania and was conducted between Nov. 25 and Dec. 16.

It points to dissatisfaction with how democracy functions in practice rather than a wholesale rejection of democratic ideals.

In one measure, 76% of respondents in Greece said they were unhappy with how democracy works in their country, compared with 68% in France, 66% in Romania, 42% in the U.K., and 32% in Sweden, the survey found.

The findings come as populist and nationalist forces have gained strength across parts of Europe.

Across the five countries, 22% of respondents said that in certain cases a dictatorship may be preferable to democracy, the survey found.

A larger share, 26%, agreed with the statement: "If there was a capable and effective leader in my country, I wouldn't mind if they limited democratic rights and were not accountable to the citizens for their actions."

Still, 69% said they rejected that proposal.

"Traditional divisions between European countries are receding and the landscape is becoming more complex," said Dimitris Papadimitriou, a professor of political science at the University of Manchester.

He argued that confidence in liberal democracy is not necessarily rising alongside economic growth in countries such as Romania, and that trust in institutions has come under pressure even in wealthier countries such as Sweden.

"The survey does not express a general dissatisfaction or an uncritical rejection of the democratic system," said George Siakas, an assistant professor at the Democritus University of Thrace in Greece.

"It expresses citizens' dissatisfaction with the way it works, with clear anti-elite and 'anti-establishment' characteristics," he said.

The survey also found uneven trust in institutions.

The European Union fared best at 43%, compared with 27% for the media and 24% for political parties.

A third of respondents disagreed with the view that the rise of the far right poses a danger to democracy.

In Greece, 55% said they did not feel close to the party they voted for most recently, compared with 53% in Romania, 47% in the U.K., 43% in France, and 32% in Sweden.

Progressive Lab describes itself as a think tank that links research and policy work, and AboutPeople says it specializes in social and political studies.

The study did not include sample sizes, weighting methods, or other methodological details for the five-country survey.