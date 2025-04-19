WATCH TV LIVE

Pew Survey: Americans Warming Up To China – Slightly

By    |   Saturday, 19 April 2025 06:57 PM EDT

The Pew Research Center reported a change in attitude for some Americans about China as the nation is battling with the Trump administration over trade policies and tariffs. There's a shift. But it is slight.

The Center reported in the Spring of 2023, 83% of Americans polled looked unfavorably at China. This Spring, in the just-released study, that number fell to 77%. The number also dropped slightly last year, down to 81%.

Correspondingly, the number of poll respondents with a favorable view of China went up a bit. In 2023, 14% had a favorable view of China. This spring's survey showed 21% now have a favorable perspective.

After weeks of policy posturing and tariff threats, President Donald Trump placed heavy tariffs on products from China. The back and forth has been rapid and the cause of consternation on the part of foes of the president's approach, including some worried Republicans.

On Friday, Trump said the U.S. is having good conversations privately with China as the trade war played out. Trump told reporters at the White House, "By the way, we have nice conversations going with China. It's, like, really very good."

Pew also asked respondents if they felt China is an enemy of the U.S. or more like a competitor. Or even a partner. There too, a slight softening in American attitudes about China is noted. 42% in last year's survey said China was considered to be an enemy. This year that dropped to 33%. Last year's survey found 50% viewed China as a competitor. This year that number is up to 56%.

When asked about whether China could be considered a partner to the United States, 6% felt that way last year. The number goes up slightly to 9% in this year's survey.

The Center did not provide a margin of error.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


