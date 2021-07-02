×
Death Toll in Florida Condo Collapse at 22, Nearby Building Evacuated

Death Toll in Florida Condo Collapse at 22, Nearby Building Evacuated
A plow maintains the beach out front as search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing one week after it partially collapsed. (AP)

Friday, 02 July 2021 07:41 PM

The death toll rose to 22 on Friday from last week's condominium tower collapse in Florida and city officials evacuated a second Miami Beach area residential building after deeming it unsafe.

The second building, made up of 156 units, was ordered closed to residents after engineers found concrete and electrical problems, said Arthur Sorey, city manager for North Miami Beach.

The search for victims in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in the community of Surfside had been suspended for much of Thursday over concerns that a remaining section of the 12-story tower could come down.

As of Friday afternoon 126 people were listed as still missing and feared buried beneath the rubble, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters at an afternoon news conference.

No survivors have been pulled from the ruins since the first few hours after the tower partially caved in on itself early on June 24 as most residents slept. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


