Poll: Most Voters Support Nominating a Black Woman to Supreme Court

A Fox News Poll released on Friday showed that 63% of registered voters support the decision by President Joe Biden to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, with 28% opposing the move.

The survey was conducted before Biden nominated federal Appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday to replace Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced last month his intent to retire at the end of the current term.

While most supported nominating a Black woman, 57% of respondents said it was inappropriate of the president to have only considered Black women. Thirty-eight percent approved of the decision, the poll showed.

Almost 40% of those who favor the nomination of a Black woman to the Supreme Court said it was inappropriate for Biden to consider only Black women for his first nomination.

"Polls from the last few presidential elections show that voters care about the judiciary," said Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the survey with Democrat pollster Chris Anderson.

"Unless there's a bombshell about this nominee, the president is doing something here that will appeal to his base with little electoral downside," Shaw said.

The survey of 1,001 registered voters was conducted from Feb. 19-22 under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research. The sample's margin of error is plus or minus 3%.