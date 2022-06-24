×
Tags: Supreme Court | Guns | New York | concealed carry | second amendment

NY Lawmakers to Mull Post-Supreme Court Gun Bills Next Week

NY Lawmakers to Mull Post-Supreme Court Gun Bills Next Week
The Supreme Court overturned the New York law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. (Photo 21637671 © Paul Jantz | Dreamstime.com)

Friday, 24 June 2022 09:32 PM

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.

The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court’s conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people’s right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.

Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session.

"Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.

New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
