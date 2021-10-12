Actor Dean Cain: Bisexual Superman Just 'Bandwagoning'

Dean Cain, the actor who portrayed Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent, in in the 1990s, isn't impressed that the latest iteration of Superman is bisexual, calling it "bandwagoning."

DC Comics on Monday announced that the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Jon Kent, who also assumes the role of Superman, will be revealed to be bisexual in an upcoming issue of the comic book series "Superman: Son of Kal-El."

On Tuesday morning's edition of "Fox & Friends," Cain said he didn't find anything groundbreaking about the latest plot twist.

"It's hard for me to keep track of all the different Supermen and the different worlds and adventures that he has in the comics," Cain said. "They said it's a bold new direction. I say they're bandwagoning."

Superman joins a list of comic book characters who have come out as gay or bisexual, including Batman's sidekick, Robin, Harley Quinn and Deadpool.

"I don't think it's bold or brave or some crazy new direction," Cain told Fox. "If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave. But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran, where they'll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay."

Jon Kent has been noted for fighting climate change and for the rights of refugees being deported from Metropolis, Fox News reported.

"Why don't they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he's protesting? That would be brave. I'd read that," Cain said. "Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban."

Cain added, "There's real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach. … It'd be great to tackle those issues. I'd like to see the character doing that."

Cain starred in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" from 1993 to 1997.