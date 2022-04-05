Talk-Radio Host Claims Joke About Kamala's SOTU Suit Got Her Fired

A talk show host claims she was fired from a Washington radio station because she deigned to make light of an outfit worn by Vice President Kamala Harris during last month's State of the Union address.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Amber Athey also works for conservative magazine The Spectator.

Athey is a conservative host with a job on a morning show at news station WMAL.

She got into hot water, she said, when she wrote a light tweet about the color of the suit Harris was wearing -- a brownish hue.

'Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you? Nothing good, apparently,' Athey wrote in the March 1 tweet, making reference to a longtime UPS tagline.

She said there was no sign of any offense for days. But in time, she said, some comments about transgender issues earned her the wrath of left-leaning activists and the tweet was recast as racist.

The Mail said her bosses at both the radio station and magazine received emails demanding she be axed. The station did so, the article said, ending her employment at a place where she'd worked part time for the past several months.