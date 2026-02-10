WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: subpoenas | republicans | congress | insurers | obamacare

Axios: House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas 8 Insurers

Tuesday, 10 February 2026 07:19 AM EST

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed eight Affordable Care Act health insurers for documents as part of a widening investigation into potential fraud involving the use of premium subsidies, Axios reported on Tuesday.

Subpoenas were issued to Elevance, CVS, Centene, GuideWell, Oscar Health, Kaiser Permanente, Health Care Service Corporation and Blue Shield of California by Republican House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, the report said.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The committee could not be immediately reached.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan issued subpoenas on Monday to get health insurers to send lawmakers more information on their subsidized ACA enrollees and discussions on subsidy-related fraud, the committee told Axios.

The insurers must send the information to the House Judiciary Committee by Feb. 23, according to subpoenas viewed by Axios.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed eight Affordable Care Act health insurers for documents as part of a widening investigation into potential fraud involving the use of premium subsidies, Axios reported on Tuesday. Subpoenas were issued to Elevance,...
subpoenas, republicans, congress, insurers, obamacare
135
2026-19-10
Tuesday, 10 February 2026 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved