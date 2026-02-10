Axios: House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas 8 Insurers

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed eight Affordable Care Act health insurers for documents as part of a widening investigation into potential fraud involving the use of premium subsidies, Axios reported on Tuesday.

Subpoenas were issued to Elevance, CVS, Centene, GuideWell, Oscar Health, Kaiser Permanente, Health Care Service Corporation and Blue Shield of California by Republican House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, the report said.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The committee could not be immediately reached.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan issued subpoenas on Monday to get health insurers to send lawmakers more information on their subsidized ACA enrollees and discussions on subsidy-related fraud, the committee told Axios.

The insurers must send the information to the House Judiciary Committee by Feb. 23, according to subpoenas viewed by Axios.