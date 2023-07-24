×
Tags: sub | korea

North Korea Fires Two Missiles After US Submarine Arrives in South

Monday, 24 July 2023 03:22 PM EDT

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast late on Monday, South Korea's military said, hours after a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrived in a naval base in the South.

Japan's defense ministry also reported the launch of what it said could be a ballistic missile by North Korea. Japanese media said there may have been multiple missiles launched, citing a Japanese government source.

The reports come amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula as South Korea and the United States take steps to increase their military readiness against North Korea's weapons program with the deployment of U.S. strategic military assets.

North Korea has reacted angrily, saying such a deployment could meet the criteria for its use of nuclear weapons.

The United States said it was consulting closely with its allies about the North Korean missile launches, which it described as being destabilizing. In a statement on Monday, the U.S. military added that the launches posed no immediately threat to U.S. personnel and territory or to U.S. allies.

Earlier on Monday, a nuclear-powered U.S. submarine entered a naval base in South Korea's southern island of Jeju to load military supplies while on an unspecified operational mission, the South Korean navy said.

Over the weekend, the North fired a barrage of cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast.

Last week, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests, that time after a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine arrived at a South Korean port for the first time since the 1980s. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
sub, korea
251
2023-22-24
Monday, 24 July 2023 03:22 PM
