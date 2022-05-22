×
Tags: study | political activism | employers | gen z

Study: 46 Percent of Gen Zers Say Political Activism on Resume Should be Acceptable

A student activist leads a chant during a march to protest against overturning Roe v. Wade, which guarantess the right to abortion access, in New York on May 19, 2022. (Alex Kent / AFP via Getty)

Sunday, 22 May 2022 09:00 PM

Forty six percent of Gen Zers say including political activism on one's resume should be become more acceptable, according to a recent study by Skynova

Just 28.9 percent of employers, meanwhile, say the opposite.

The study, which surveyed 512 Gen Z employees and 253 employers in the U.S., presented respondents with a series of questions, including attention-check and disqualification questions.

The section of the study that covers putting personal beliefs on a resume explores specific activism-related topics that Gen Z wants to include on their resumes and how employers receive the concept of adding these topics overall.

The study’s key findings included:

  • 47.2% of employers felt that no form of social activism or movements is ever acceptable on resumes
  • 49% of employers say it is vital to be aware of social justice movements important to employees, compared to 37.1% of Gen Zers who say the same.
  • 55.3% of Gen Zers are much more likely to want to add political activities to their resume, including "volunteering for social justice orientation" 
  • Employers view being anti-vaccine as the top political view that automatically disqualifies a job applicant.
  • The movement participation that Gen Zers are the most likely to include on a resume was "equality," at 54.3%.

The full study can be found here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
212
Sunday, 22 May 2022 09:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

TOP

