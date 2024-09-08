Study Calls Out BBC's 'Pattern of Bias' Against Israel

The media has blamed Israel more than Hamas terrorists for war crimes and genocide amid the war, according to an artificial intelligence analysis of 9 million words of BBC reports.

British-Israeli lawyer and longtime BBC critic Trevor Asserson's analysis of BBC's "deeply worrying pattern of bias" against Israel reviewed television, radio, podcasts, internet, and social media to reveal Israel was 14 times more associated with genocide than Hamas terrorists, The Telegraph reported Sunday.

The bias against Israel versus terrorists by the BBC is an "institutional crisis," former BBC executive Danny Cohen told the paper after the AI study was revealed.

“The BBC’s responsibility as a public service broadcaster is to deliver news without bias," Asserson told the paper. "Our analysis reveals a significant deviation from this standard, especially in its reporting on the Israel-Hamas conflict, where the broadcaster showed a clear partiality towards one side. This bias was even more pronounced in the BBC's Arabic content.

"Such conduct not only breaches the BBC’s Royal Charter but also calls into question its suitability for continued public funding."

The BBC's dismissal of the bias against Israel is a function of "high-handed arrogance, former U.K. Labor Minister Lord Austin told the paper.

The report analyzed reports for the first four months of the war on Hamas terrorists after Oct. 7, and not these past few months as the Israeli Defense Forces has closed in on finding the hostages and last remaining Hamas terrorist cells.

The BBC broke its own editorial guidelines 1,553 times in positing blame on Israel for the war on Hamas in the first four months after the Oct. 7 attack, according to Asserson's AI study.

"The findings reveal a deeply worrying pattern of bias and multiple breaches by the BBC of its own editorial guidelines on impartiality, fairness, and establishing the truth," the report's analysis concluded.

The BBC coverage of the Israel war on Hamas "repeatedly downplayed Hamas terrorism while presenting Israel as a militaristic and aggressive nation," according to the report.

Despite "Hamas members filmed and publicized themselves committing acts which appear to constitute war crimes," BBC coverage linked Israel to war crimes "four times more than Hamas (127 versus 30), with genocide 14 times more (283 versus 19), and with breaching international law six times more (167 versus 27)," according to the report.

The report examined a time period where the BBC was condemned for not considering Hamas "terrorists" before it was forced to publicly declare it would call Hamas "where possible" a "proscribed terrorist organization."

BBC mostly violated that marching order, calling Hamas a "'proscribed,' 'designated' or 'recognized' terrorist organization just 409 out of 12,459 times (3.2%) over the four-month period," according to the findings.

The BBC vowed to "carefully consider" the findings, but a spokesman has "serious questions" about the use of AI to analyze the words it has used.

"We have serious questions about the methodology of this report, particularly its heavy reliance on AI to analyze impartiality, and its interpretation of the BBC’s editorial guidelines," the spokesman told The Telegraph. "We don't think coverage can be assessed solely by counting particular words divorced from context.

"We are required to achieve due impartiality, rather than the 'balance of sympathy' proposed in the report, and we believe our knowledgeable and dedicated correspondents are achieving this, despite the highly complex, challenging and polarizing nature of the conflict.

"However, we will consider the report carefully and respond directly to the authors once we have had time to study it in detail."