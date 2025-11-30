WATCH TV LIVE

4 Dead and 10 Wounded in Shooting at Banquet Hall in Stockton, California

Sunday, 30 November 2025 05:09 AM EST

Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

The victims included both children and adults, said Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office. Early indications “suggest this may have been a targeted incident,” Brent said during a news conference at the scene.

Local officials said the suspected shooter has not been caught and pleaded with the public for help. Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive.

“If you have any information as to this individual, reach out immediately. If you are this individual, turn yourself in immediately,” San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said during a news conference.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses. Stockton is a city of 320,000 about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Sacramento.

“Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved one, praying that they survive,” Mayor Christina Fugazi said.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims. Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.

