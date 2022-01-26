Oath Keepers Leader Charged With Sedition to Remain in Jail Until Trial

A Texas judge has denied bail for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who is charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to The Hill.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson issued an order for Rhodes to be detained while he awaits trial.

Johnson's decision comes after prosecutors requested that Rhodes, 56, be kept in jail until his trial, arguing that he poses a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Lawyers from the Department of Justice say Rhodes has the ''willingness and capacity'' to engage in criminal behavior if he is let out.

''There is overwhelming evidence that Rhodes organized a plot to oppose by force the execution of the laws of the United States and that he possesses the willingness and capacity to continue to engage in criminal conduct,'' the lawyers wrote in a brief. ''Under these circumstances, only pretrial detention can protect the community from the danger Rhodes poses.''