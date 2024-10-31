Sen. Daines, NRSC Chair, Backs Sen. Thune as Leader

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said he supports Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., to be the next leader of the GOP Senate conference, Axios reported.

Daines has a good relationship with former President Donald Trump and has spent this cycle working to get Republicans elected, currying favor with his colleagues, Axios said.

Daines is expected to officially back Thune, who is running against Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., next week, according to Axios.

Senate Republicans will hold their internal vote on Nov. 13.

Daines is expected to give his official support after the election next week.

"Chairman Daines is focused on taking back the majority. He'll have more to say about leadership races after the election," Daines spokesperson Mike Berg told Axios.

Daines endorsement would give Thune, the current No. 2 in the Senate GOP conference, a boost in the leadership elections, Axios said.