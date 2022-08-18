Steve Bannon: Mike Pence a 'Mindless, Gutless Simp'

Political strategist Steve Bannon called former Vice President Mike Pence "a disgusting coward" for saying that Republicans should stop lashing out at the FBI over the raid at former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

Pence, appearing in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, denounced calls by some of Trump's allies to defund the FBI, saying that such demands were "just as wrong" as a push by Democrat activists to defund the police.

Bannon harshly criticized Pence for his comments, and added that there are more examples of the widening gap between Trump's supporters and traditional GOP lawmakers, "controlled opposition that has gotten this nation in trouble."

"Pence, you are a disgusting coward. Just even the sight of you bugs me," Bannon said during his show "War Room" on the Real America's Voice network.

Bannon, a White House strategist during the Trump administration, called Pence a "mindless, gutless simp."

The Trump adviser argued that the FBI's raid represented the actions of a "police state," which was why some Republicans were calling for its dismantling.

"There is no comparison of any defunding the police," Bannon said. "We've never called for defunding the police. We're calling for defunding the police state."

Bannon suggested that Pence's comments during the Politics & Eggs event at St. Anselm College were aimed at strengthening a potential 2024 presidential campaign.

"Mike Pence is trying to worm his way into a wedge," Bannon said. "He's trying to get his lane, and his lane's gonna be, 'Oh, I'm the milquetoast, gutless, spineless conservative' that people have been voting for decades, and that's how we got in this situation. This was not all progressive Democrats."

Bannon again scolded Pence for not decertifying the 2020 Electoral College results and returning them to the states to check for voter fraud.

"The one person you do not want to call in the fox hole next to you is Mike Pence because he is going to crater," Bannon said. "He's gonna call mother … 'Mother, Mother' … gonna hide behind mother's skirt."

Bannon left the Trump White House in August 2017.

Trump then pardoned Bannon in 2020 when Bannon was facing charges of money laundering and mail fraud conspiracy.