×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steve bannon | january 6 committee | contempt

Trump Lawyer: Executive Privilege Not Asserted in Bannon Subpoena

steve bannon speaks to the media
Steve Bannon (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 11 July 2022 11:02 AM EDT

Donald Trump's attorney Justin Clark told Justice Department investigators that the former president never asserted executive privilege in response to the subpoena Steve Bannon received last year from the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, federal prosecutors revealed on Monday, The Hill reported.

Bannon's trial over two misdemeanor contempt of Congress charges is scheduled to start next week.

In a court filing submitted on Monday, prosecutors said that on June 29, Clark, "who sent the letter on which the defendant [Bannon] claimed his noncompliance was based, confirmed what his correspondence has already established: that the former president never invoked executive privilege over any particular information or materials; that the former president's counsel never asked or was asked to attend the defendant's deposition before the Select Committee; that the defendant's attorney misrepresented to the committee what the former president's counsel had told the defendant's attorney; and that the former president's counsel made clear to the defendant's attorney that the letter provided no basis for total noncompliance."

The court filing come less than two days after Bannon's lawyers said in a letter to the House Jan. 6 select committee that their client is now willing to testify, partly due to the fact that Trump has decided to "waive" any assertions of executive privilege over his former adviser, The Hill reported.

"President Trump has provided us with a letter, which is attached, attesting to the fact that back in October 2021, he did invoke executive privilege with respect to Mr. Bannon's testimony and document production," Bannon’s attorney Robert Costello wrote to the committee.

DOJ prosecutors pointed out, however, that their interview with Clark appears to contradict claims by Bannon's lawyer’s to the select committee, The Hill reported.

"Even the defendant’s claim that the reason he is now willing to testify is because the former president is 'waiving' executive privilege is subject to question given all of the evidence and law that has been addressed in this case, of which he must be aware, demonstrating that executive privilege never provided a basis for total noncompliance in the first place," the prosecutors said in the filing.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Donald Trump's attorney told Justice Department investigators that the former president never asserted executive privilege in response to the subpoena Steve Bannon received last year from the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a report.
steve bannon, january 6 committee, contempt
397
2022-02-11
Monday, 11 July 2022 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved