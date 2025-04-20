Report: Trump Reviews State Department Restructuring

President Donald Trump is reviewing an administration plan to cut back on some State Department overseas operations and internal offices dealing with issues including refugee and human rights, according to The New York Times.

The Times report indicated the president is close to approving the plan and could sign an executive order for the changes within a week. The plan reportedly calls for the elimination of nearly all State Department-managed bureaus throughout Africa.

But on Sunday, administration officials suggested that the Times had been fooled by a "fake document."

An administration spokesperson told Newsweek that the reporting is "entirely based on a fake document."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, called the article "fake news" in an early Sunday morning post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Times reported that the copy of the proposal it obtained indicated the overall implications would impose a “disciplined reorganization” while streamlining “mission delivery” with an additional emphasis on reducing “waste, fraud, and abuse.” If ordered by the president, the changes as written would be required to be in effect no later than Oct. 1.

The report said many functions targeted by the order would not necessarily be eliminated, but restructured, and programs would then be moved to the control of other offices that would remain within the State Department. An example is the department’s regional bureaus, which, upon implementation of the plan, move to one of four “corps” managing large geographic areas with multiple countries managed by each.

In a general reference to personnel issues affected by the changes, the memo said the department should switch from “current outdated and disorganized generalist global rotation model to a smarter, strategic, regionally specialized career service framework to maximize expertise.”

In keeping with President Trump’s position on climate control, the draft plan calls for the elimination of the department’s special envoy for climate.