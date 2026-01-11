US Warns Americans to Leave Venezuela Immediately

The U.S. State Department warned Americans to leave Venezuela immediately amid growing security concerns following the capture of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro and reports that armed pro-regime groups are targeting U.S. citizens.

In a security alert issued Saturday, the State Department said it has received reports that armed members of so-called colectivos — pro-government paramilitary militias loyal to the former regime — have set up roadblocks across parts of the country.

According to the alert, the groups are stopping vehicles and searching for signs that occupants are American citizens or supporters of the United States.

Venezuela now carries a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory due to grave threats to Americans, including wrongful detention, torture, terrorism, kidnapping, crime, unrest, and failing health infrastructure.

“U.S. citizens in Venezuela should remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution when traveling by road,” the department said, urging Americans to depart immediately now that limited international flights have resumed.

The warning comes just over a week after U.S. special operations forces carried out a nighttime raid in Caracas that resulted in the arrest and extraction of Maduro, ending his grip on power.

While many Venezuelans who opposed Maduro’s socialist regime have welcomed his removal, the country remains volatile, with armed loyalists still active in major cities and along key highways.

Despite claims from Venezuelan officials that the situation is under control, journalists and activists in Caracas have reported the lawlessness by the colectivos, The Guardian reported.

Major routes connecting Caracas to western Venezuela are also lined with military and police checkpoints.

Venezuela’s foreign ministry dismissed the U.S. warning as “fabricated,” claiming the country is enjoying “absolute calm, peace, and stability.” The statement insisted all security forces remain under government control and accused Washington of exaggerating risks.

President Donald Trump said last week he would consider visiting Venezuela in the future once conditions improve, saying he believed it would eventually be safe.

U.S. officials were in Caracas on Friday as part of preliminary discussions tied to a potential reopening of the U.S. Embassy, though no timeline has been announced.

Meanwhile, Maduro is being held in the United States awaiting trial on federal charges.