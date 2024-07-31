WATCH TV LIVE

US Urges Citizens to Avoid Traveling to Lebanon

The Biden administration on Tuesday urged U.S. citizens not to travel to Lebanon, citing rising tensions between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists.

The State Department raised its travel advisory to Lebanon to Level 4, which states, "Do Not Travel."

"The Lebanese government cannot guarantee the safety of U.S. citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict," the advisory stated. "Family, neighborhood, or sectarian disputes can escalate quickly and can lead to gunfire or other violence with no warning.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Lebanon. Terrorists may conduct attacks with little or no warning targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities."

The news comes as The Jerusalem Post reported Wednesday that United Airlines, Delta Airlines, and British Airways were set to halt their flights to Israel starting Thursday.

The advisory noted that local security authorities have seen a rise in violent crimes, including political violence. "Multiple unsolved killings in Lebanon may have been politically motivated."

"Kidnapping, whether for ransom, political motives, or family disputes, has occurred in Lebanon," the advisory stated. "Suspects in kidnappings may have ties to terrorist or criminal organizations.

"Unexploded landmines and explosive remnants of war are a hazard along the border with Syria. Heed land mine warning signs. Do not venture off the road into areas marked off with red and white plastic tape. Avoid roadside ditches, shoulders, and unmarked trails. Never touch anything resembling unexploded munitions."

Thea advisory also stated the U.S. embassy urges U.S. citizens to avoid southern Lebanon, the Lebanon-Syria border and travel to refugee settlements in Lebanon and to depart if they are there.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

Newsmax Media, Inc.

