US Authorizes Nonessential Staff to Leave Mali Amid Threats

The U.S. State Department on Friday authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members from Mali due to safety risks in the West African nation.

"The U.S. government cannot offer routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens outside of Bamako due to safety risks," the state department said in a statement.

The travel advisory level for Mali was kept at level 4, or "do not travel."

Mali faces worsening turmoil after multiple coups left a ruling junta in power, delaying elections and cracking down on dissent.

Islamist insurgents control vast areas, while Russian Wagner mercenaries back the regime amid Western withdrawal. Economic collapse, displacement, and food insecurity deepen as Mali drifts from democracy toward authoritarian instability.