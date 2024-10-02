Ivanka Trump, Group Give Starlink to Helene Victims

The United Cajun Navy, a volunteer relief group assisting North Carolina residents after Hurricane Helene, on Wednesday praised Ivanka Trump and the Love and Light Foundation for flying in 300 Starlink satellite units so flood victims connect to high-speed internet.

"YUGE shout out to @IvankaTrump and the Love and Light Foundation for flying in 300 STARLINK units for the #helene victims of the #NorthCarolinaFlood !" the group said on X.

Helene triggered record flooding and damage last week in Asheville, North Carolina, a tourism haven known for its art galleries, breweries, and outdoor activities.

At least 57 people died in and around the city.

In Swannanoa, a small community near Asheville, receding floodwaters revealed cars stacked on top of others and trailer homes that had floated away during the storm. Roads were caked with mud and debris and pockmarked by sinkholes.

"Communities were wiped off the map," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference Tuesday.

The White House on Monday said dozens of Starlink satellite systems would be launched to provide high-speed internet access in the state.

"Since the Hurricane Helene disaster, SpaceX has sent as many Starlink terminals as possible to help areas in need," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote in a post on X. "Earlier today, @realDonaldTrump alerted me to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina. We are sending them terminals right away."

Musk owns Starlink, which operates a network of 6,000 satellites that beams mobile broadband internet.

Trump on Wednesday praised Musk: "Great news. So badly needed in North Carolina, where there is virtually no communication. Starlink was the perfect answer, and Elon Musk, as usual, came through. Thank you Elon!!! DJT" Trump wrote on Truth Social.