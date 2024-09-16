Springfield, Ohio, Axes CultureFest Amid Safety Fears

The city of Springfield, Ohio, beset by allegations that an influx of 20,000 Haitian migrants has harmfully impacted residents, has canceled its annual cultural festival amid "threats and safety concerns."

"In light of recent threats and safety concerns, the city of Springfield has made the difficult decision to cancel this year's CultureFest celebration," the city wrote in a Facebook post. "The decision was made with the utmost consideration for the safety and well-being of our community and event participants.

"CultureFest, scheduled for Sept. 27-28, is an event that celebrates diversity, arts, and local culture. City officials, in consultation with local and state law enforcement, determined that canceling the event is the most responsible course of action to prevent any potential risks to attendees, staff, vendors and volunteers."

Springfield has been at the center of a political controversy regarding the impact an influx of 20,000 Haitian migrants has had on a town with a population of 60,000. Former President Donald Trump and his Republican running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, have raised concerns about an increase in crime, including allegations of pets disappearing and being eaten by the migrants.

Trump echoed the concern during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Local and state officials, including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, said the reports about pets being eaten are not true.

The city reportedly said the Haitian migrants are in the U.S. legally under a federal program that allows them to remain in the country temporarily. On June 28, the Biden administration granted eligibility for temporary legal status to about 300,000 Haitians in the U.S., citing conditions in Haiti that are considered unsafe for them to return.

"We deeply regret having to cancel CultureFest, as we know it is a beloved event for our community," City Manager Bryan Heck said in the Facebook post. "However, the safety of our residents and visitors must come first.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time. We remain dedicated to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all."