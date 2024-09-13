New Bill Regulates Sports Betting Operators

Democrat lawmakers have introduced a new bill that would place federal regulations on sports betting operators.

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., introduced on Thursday the Supporting Affordability and Fairness with Every Bet, or the SAFE Bet Act, CNBC reported.

"This relationship between the gambling industry and sports," Tonko said at a press conference during the bill's introduction, "has reached intolerably dangerous levels, and it's well past time for Congress to just to step up and make a difference."

In 2018, the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports betting. Since that time, legalized gambling has spread to 38 states. And most recently, in 2023, the sports betting industry posted a record $11 billion in revenue, marking a 44% increase from the previous year, according to the American Gaming Association. However, alongside the profits have come rising concerns about gambling addiction.

One father, Gordon Douglas, who spoke alongside the lawmakers during the press conference, said that among those impacted by the pervasiveness of the industry has been his son.

"He became a different person that would say anything to get money to gamble. He reached a point of wanting to end his life because he saw no way out."

The National Institutes of Health and the National Council on Problem Gambling estimate that 7 million people have a gambling addiction, with 1 in 5 having attempted suicide.

The SAFE Bet Act addresses three key areas: advertising, affordability, and the use of artificial intelligence. It aims to curb aggressive marketing tactics, especially promotions like "no sweat" and "bonus" bets, and would prohibit sports betting ads during live events. Additionally, the bill seeks to limit customer deposits and ensure that those who wager large amounts can afford to do so. However, there is concern about how it would impact privacy.

Nonetheless, Blumenthal emphasized that AI has exacerbated gambling problems, stating that the gambling industry "is exploiting the most advanced technology to make the most money." Blumenthal, as well as the bill, have thus outlined a measure to hinder AI from tracking gambling habits and promoting individualized offers.

Despite the push for federal regulation, the bill faces opposition from industry representatives and some lawmakers, such as Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., who described the SAFE Bet Act as "outdated" and "unwarranted."

Industry leaders argue that state regulations are sufficient and that the federal intervention undermines existing efforts to protect consumers.

Chris Cylke, senior vice president of government relations for the American Gaming Association, said, "Today's regulated sports wagering operators are contributing billions in state taxes across the U.S., protecting consumers from dangerous neighborhood bookies and illegal offshore websites."

Tonko and Blumenthal, however, maintain that a national standard is necessary to rein in an industry they believe has spun out of control. "State regulation is faint-hearted and half-baked," Blumenthal said. "That's why we need a national standard — not to ban gambling — but simply to take back control over an industry that is out of bounds."