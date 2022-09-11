×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sports | baseball | 911 | unity

Former MLB Pitcher Believes Sports Can Unify Politically Divided Country

andy pettitte pitches

Former New York Yankees and Houston Astros pitcher Andy Pettitte (Elsa/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 11 September 2022 08:40 PM EDT

Former MLB pitcher Andy Pettitte said Sunday that sports can still help to unify a politically divided U.S.

In an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Pettitte and host Shannon Bream talked about the unity the crowd at New York's Yankee Stadium showed after Sept. 11, 2001, when then-President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch at Game 3 of the World Series of that year.

Bream then asked Pettitte if unity through sports is still possible, given that sports has become much more political in recent years.

"Well, I think so. I mean sports have always been just, you know, something that unified us," Pettitte replied. "And in the sense of 9/11, just what an opportunity that was and that we saw, you know, as the players, the way that everyone rallied around us, you know, and rallied around as a team. And then whether you were a part of the Yankees or the Mets at that time, or you were just a fan, what 9/11 really did was make you feel like you — we were all a part of the same team. And so, as we move forward, of course we need to remember for sure, but continue to try to unify our country and unify each other. And I think baseball and the sports is a great way to do that."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former MLB pitcher Andy Pettitte said Sunday that sports can still help to unify a politically divided U.S.
sports, baseball, 911, unity
224
2022-40-11
Sunday, 11 September 2022 08:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved