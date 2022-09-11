Former MLB Pitcher Believes Sports Can Unify Politically Divided Country

Former MLB pitcher Andy Pettitte said Sunday that sports can still help to unify a politically divided U.S.

In an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Pettitte and host Shannon Bream talked about the unity the crowd at New York's Yankee Stadium showed after Sept. 11, 2001, when then-President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch at Game 3 of the World Series of that year.

Bream then asked Pettitte if unity through sports is still possible, given that sports has become much more political in recent years.

"Well, I think so. I mean sports have always been just, you know, something that unified us," Pettitte replied. "And in the sense of 9/11, just what an opportunity that was and that we saw, you know, as the players, the way that everyone rallied around us, you know, and rallied around as a team. And then whether you were a part of the Yankees or the Mets at that time, or you were just a fan, what 9/11 really did was make you feel like you — we were all a part of the same team. And so, as we move forward, of course we need to remember for sure, but continue to try to unify our country and unify each other. And I think baseball and the sports is a great way to do that."