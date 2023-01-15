×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: spacex | falcon heavy | florida | launch | kennedy space center

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Launch Lights Up Florida Sky

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Sunday, 15 January 2023 10:35 PM EST

After a three-year hiatus, SpaceX celebrated its second successful launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket.

Lifting off Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:56 p.m. ET, the rocket carried two satellites to geostationary orbit, The Hill reported Sunday.

The launch was a double event for spectators at Florida's Space Coast. After the twilight takeoff, which is known for producing awe-inspiring views, observers got to witness Falcon Heavy's two side boosters landing back at Cape Canaveral approximately eight minutes later.

The next mission for the reusable rocket system is scheduled for this summer. It will carry with it an interplanetary satellite to explore a metal asteroid dubbed "Psyche."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After a three-year hiatus, SpaceX celebrated its second successful launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket.
spacex, falcon heavy, florida, launch, kennedy space center
111
2023-35-15
Sunday, 15 January 2023 10:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved