South Korea Military Reports North Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military, which did not specify what type of object had been observed.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff made its announcement about the launch through a text message to reporters, according to the Yonhap News Agency in South Korea. The officials did not elaborate further about the launch, including whether the North Koreans had launched any kinds of ballistic missiles.

North Korea's move comes after it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Jan. 30, as well as conducting seven rounds of missile tests.

The North last month said it will lift its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing, which has brought some speculation that it could move even further with future actions, reports Yonhap.

The United Nations Security Council long ago banned North Korea from launching ballistic missiles or conducting nuclear tests, but according to sources from the United States and elsewhere, the country conducted nine ballistic missile launches in January alone.

The United Nations also said in a confidential report seen by Reuters that North Korea has been developing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the past year, as well as conducting cyberattacks on Cryptocurrency exchanges.