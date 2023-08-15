×
Tags: soros | california | pamela price | recall | nepotism

Soros-Backed Calif. DA Facing Recall, Charges of Nepotism

By    |   Tuesday, 15 August 2023 06:12 PM EDT

The process to recall a progressive, George Soros-backed district attorney in Alameda County, California, became official Tuesday amid new accusations that Pamela Price hired her boyfriend — without disclosing the relationship — to a six-figure position.

Price took $130,000 from Soros in a failed run to the DA’s office in 2018. She narrowly won election to become DA last year, but now a failed seven-month tenure that features a vicious rise in crime, especially in Oakland, has a group poised to remove her as DA.

“Safe Alameda for Everyone” (SAFE) on Tuesday submitted 127 signatures to officially file a notice of intent with the county to recall Price, who ran on a platform to transform the justice system, which also goes by the progressive tenet of soft on crime.

“As crime spirals out of control on Alameda County streets, DA Price reduces sentencing for criminals and even refuses to charge violent felons with crimes,” SAFE said in a statement on Tuesday.

Homicides in Oakland, the county’s largest city, are up 80% vs. pre-pandemic numbers, according to the Oakland Police Department, and violent crime is up 15% year over year under Price.

“African Americans are disproportionately hit the hardest by crime in East Oakland,” SAFE said. “Women have been beaten and robbed by youths; hate crimes against Asian Americans are surging; street vendors have been assaulted, and basic services are under attack.”

Further, it was reported earlier this week that Price hired her beau, Antwon Cloird, as a senior program specialist, a position that earns $115,502 annually.

While Price did not disclose their relationship, the romance is an “open secret,” according to the San Jose Mercury News. Cloird was also Price’s campaign manager and transition adviser.

But it’s her lenient stance on criminals that spurred the recall effort. According to the Washington Free Beacon, as DA, Price “made eligible for parole gang members who killed a toddler in a freeway gun battle, slashed a triple murderer's sentence, and gave just seven years to a teen linked to three killings.”

Mark Swanson

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

