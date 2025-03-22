SSA Acting Commissioner: No Social Security Shutdown

The U.S. Social Security Administration will not shut down, despite previous comments from Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek that the agency may have to shutter temporarily in response to a judge's ruling limiting the Department of Government Efficiency's access to agency data, according to Bloomberg.

Dudek, on Friday, reversed that position. The SSA posted a statement from Dudek which indicated the federal judge in the case clarified some items to eliminate the initial confusion.

"Therefore, I am not shutting down the agency. President Trump supports keeping Social Security offices open and getting the right check to the right person at the right time. SSA employees and their work will continue under the TRO (temporary restraining order)."

There is no information available about what DOGE plans to do with its review of Social Security funding and accounts. DOGE leader Elon Musk called Social Security the "biggest Ponzi scheme ever."