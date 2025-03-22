WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: social | security | shutdown | doge

SSA Acting Commissioner: No Social Security Shutdown

By    |   Saturday, 22 March 2025 11:36 AM EDT

The U.S. Social Security Administration will not shut down, despite previous comments from Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek that the agency may have to shutter temporarily in response to a judge's ruling limiting the Department of Government Efficiency's access to agency data, according to Bloomberg.

Dudek, on Friday, reversed that position. The SSA posted a statement from Dudek which indicated the federal judge in the case clarified some items to eliminate the initial confusion.

"Therefore, I am not shutting down the agency. President Trump supports keeping Social Security offices open and getting the right check to the right person at the right time. SSA employees and their work will continue under the TRO (temporary restraining order)."

There is no information available about what DOGE plans to do with its review of Social Security funding and accounts. DOGE leader Elon Musk called Social Security the "biggest Ponzi scheme ever."

 

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Social Security Administration will not shut down, despite previous comments from Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek that the agency may have to shutter temporarily in response to a judge's ruling limiting the Department of Government Efficiency's access to agency...
social, security, shutdown, doge
147
2025-36-22
Saturday, 22 March 2025 11:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved