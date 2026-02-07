WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: social media | x | trump | state department

State Dept. Deletes Pre-Trump Second Term X Posts

By    |   Saturday, 07 February 2026 09:55 AM EST

The U.S. State Department has deleted all posts published before President Donald Trump began his second term on January 20, 2025, from its official X, formerly Twitter, accounts, according to a report by NPR on Saturday.

The department said the posts will be archived but will no longer be publicly accessible on X.

In a statement to NPR, a State Department spokesperson said the change "is to limit confusion on U.S. government policy and to speak with one voice to advance the President, Secretary, and Administration's goals and messaging.

"It will preserve history while promoting the present," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the department’s X accounts "are one of our most powerful tools for advancing the America First goals and messaging of the President, Secretary, and Administration, both to our fellow Americans and audiences around the world."

The move comes as the Trump administration has taken steps across federal agencies to remove or revise online information that does not align with its MAGA-aligned messaging priorities, including changes to government websites and digital platforms that critics say reduce access to previously available public information.

The State Department said the deleted posts will be preserved in compliance with federal records requirements.

