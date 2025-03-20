WATCH TV LIVE

Lawyer: US Deported Client Over Soccer Logo Tattoo

Thursday, 20 March 2025 07:17 PM EDT

ABC News reported that an attorney representing one of the men deported by the United States to El Salvador on March 15 under the Alien Enemies Act was targeted because of his tattoo depicting a soccer logo.

Attorney Linette Tobin represents professional soccer player Jerce Reyes Barrios, ABC News reported. Tobin asserted in court documents that Barrios protested against the Maduro regime in Venezuela and was arrested and tortured. He came to the U.S. using CBP One, the Biden administration's Customs and Border Protection phone app. He arrived in the U.S. last September.

The date of his arrest was not disclosed. He was accused of being a Venezuelan gang member. He was placed on one of the flights to El Salvador that a federal judge ordered returned mid-flight, an order ignored by the Trump administration. Court action on the case continues.

ABC News reported that Tobin filed information in court that indicated that she and members of her client's family have not been in touch with him since then.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 20 March 2025 07:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

