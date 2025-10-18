WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: skydance media | paramount global | jobs | mass layoffs | david ellison

Paramount Skydance to Cut 2,000 US Jobs Starting Week of October 27

Saturday, 18 October 2025 11:55 AM EDT

Paramount Skydance will begin mass layoffs the week of October 27, eliminating around 2,000 U.S. jobs as part of a $2 billion cost-cutting plan under new CEO David Ellison, Variety reported on Saturday.

The layoffs follow the $8.4 billion merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global, which closed in August.

Additional international job cuts are expected, with the company aiming to disclose full details in its third quarter earnings report on November 10, the report added.

Variety had reported on August 22 that Paramount was looking to cut between 2,000 and 3,000 jobs by early November.

As of December 2024, Paramount had nearly 18,600 full- and part-time employees, and 3,500 project-based staff.

Paramount Skydance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Paramount Skydance will begin mass layoffs the week of October 27, eliminating around 2,000 U.S. jobs as part of a $2 billion cost-cutting plan under new CEO David Ellison, Variety reported on Saturday.
skydance media, paramount global, jobs, mass layoffs, david ellison
131
2025-55-18
Saturday, 18 October 2025 11:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved