Report: Silicon Valley Riddled With Deep-State Players

Former FBI, CIA, NSC, and State Department officials are working in senior-level positions at Meta, Google and Twitter, including several CIA agents at the top ranks in almost every politically sensitive department at Meta, according to a report by Mint Press.

The revelation comes amid claims by Twitter CEO Elon Musk that the U.S. government paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor information from the public and reports the FBI tried to suppress the New York Post story on Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 presidential election.

DailyMail.com in a report Thursday said nine former CIA agents are working, or have worked, at Meta, including Aaron Berman, the former briefer to the president of the United States who is now a "misinformation" senior policy manager.

Among others, former CIA Intelligence Analyst Deborah Berman is now a trust and safety manager at Meta, and Meta Oversight Board member Kris Rose is a former political and counterterrorism analyst at the CIA.

It isn't clear if any of the former agents have worked with the U.S. government to quash any stories.

But the CIA is prohibited under federal law from "engaging in any activities for purposes of affecting or interfering with the domestic political process," the DailyMail.com reported.

The DailyMail.com found eight former FBI agents working at Twitter in divisions of "trust and security," including Jim Baker, a former lawyer for the FBI who now serves as deputy general counsel for the tech company.

Journalist Michael Shellenberger revealed Monday that the FBI met with Baker before the 2020 presidential election where Baker convinced Yoel Roth, former head of trust and safety at Twitter, that materials from Hunter Biden's laptop could be "Russian disinformation."