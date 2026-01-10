WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: shooting | mississippi | guns

Six Killed in Mississippi, Suspect Detained

Saturday, 10 January 2026 11:23 AM EST

At least six people ⁠were fatally shot on Friday night in Clay County, Mississippi, and the suspect is in custody, according to ‍local news outlets and ‍law enforcement, without providing additional details.

The deaths occurred at ⁠three different shooting locations, according to WTVA, an NBC News affiliate.

The ​suspect is in custody "and no longer poses a threat to our community," ‍Eddie Scott, the Clay County sheriff, ⁠posted on social media.

His post did not provide a specific figure for the number of fatalities, but WTVA ⁠said six people ​died.

Scott ⁠and the sheriff's department did not immediately respond ‍to a Reuters request for comment.

"I ask ‌that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers," ⁠Scott ​wrote on ‍Facebook.

Located in northeastern Mississippi, Clay County has a population of ‍nearly 20,000.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


