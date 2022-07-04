Chicago White Sox Cancel July Fourth Fireworks After Deadly Mass Shooting

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox announced the cancellation of their Fourth of July postgame fireworks, along with plans to hold a pregame moment of silence at tonight's home game versus the Minnesota Twins, after a mass shooting earlier in the day in a Chicago suburb resulted in the deaths of six people, with 24 others injured.

''Our hearts are with the Highland Park community,'' the team wrote in a statement. ''The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today's horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy.''

Police have confirmed the Fourth of July parade shooting suspect — who is still at large at the time of this writing — used a ''high-powered rifle,'' which has since been recovered by law enforcement.

Police have reportedly extended the search for the suspect to all parts of suburban Chicago. President Joe Biden has promised federal resources to assist in the manhunt.

The suspect has been described as a white man about 18 to 20 years old, according to Commander Chris O'Neill of the Highland Park Police Department.

And Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said the attacker apparently opened fire from a rooftop.

According to previous Newsmax reports, shots rang out about 10 minutes after the parade began at 10 a.m. Central time, sending hundreds of people fleeing and caused the event to abruptly end in panic.

Also, organizers of July Fourth events in nearby cities quickly canceled their programming, in the wake of Monday's deadly shooting.

The Chicago White Sox typically has a fireworks show at every Friday home game in the regular season.