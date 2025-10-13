WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: sheriff | arkansas | police | law enforcement | aaron spencer

Arkansas Dad Charged in Rapist's Death Seeks Sheriff Post

By    |   Monday, 13 October 2025 07:12 PM EDT

An Arkansas man charged with killing his 14-year-old daughter's rapist is now running for sheriff, reports the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Aaron Spencer, 37, made the announcement in a video posted to his Facebook page Friday.

"I'm the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed. I'm also a husband, combat veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, a contractor, and a farmer," Spencer said.

"Through my own fight for justice I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our Circuit Court, and I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures.

"This campaign isn't about me. It's about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in their community.

"It's about restoring trust where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need," he added.

Spencer was charged with second-degree murder last October after allegedly gunning down Michael Fosler, 67, when he found him in his truck with his daughter, according to the Gazette.

Spencer told police that Fosler kidnapped his daughter and "lunged towards him" when he ordered him out of the truck.

When he called 911, he said Fosler was dead and that "he had no choice."

Fosler at the time was facing multiple charges including stalking of a child, sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child, and possession of child pornography.

Spencer is scheduled to go on trial in January 2026.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley told McClatchy News that he will be seeking reelection.

"Since 2013, I have served as Sheriff of Lonoke County with a clear mission — to protect our citizens and hold those who break the law accountable," Staley said in an email to the news outlet.

"My motto has been and will continue to be 'Do what's right, not what's easy'. Doing what's right isn't always popular."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An Arkansas man charged with killing his 14-year-old daughter's rapist is now running for sheriff, reports the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
sheriff, arkansas, police, law enforcement, aaron spencer
324
2025-12-13
Monday, 13 October 2025 07:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved