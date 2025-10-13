Arkansas Dad Charged in Rapist's Death Seeks Sheriff Post

An Arkansas man charged with killing his 14-year-old daughter's rapist is now running for sheriff, reports the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Aaron Spencer, 37, made the announcement in a video posted to his Facebook page Friday.

"I'm the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed. I'm also a husband, combat veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, a contractor, and a farmer," Spencer said.

"Through my own fight for justice I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our Circuit Court, and I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures.

"This campaign isn't about me. It's about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in their community.

"It's about restoring trust where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need," he added.

Spencer was charged with second-degree murder last October after allegedly gunning down Michael Fosler, 67, when he found him in his truck with his daughter, according to the Gazette.

Spencer told police that Fosler kidnapped his daughter and "lunged towards him" when he ordered him out of the truck.

When he called 911, he said Fosler was dead and that "he had no choice."

Fosler at the time was facing multiple charges including stalking of a child, sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child, and possession of child pornography.

Spencer is scheduled to go on trial in January 2026.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley told McClatchy News that he will be seeking reelection.

"Since 2013, I have served as Sheriff of Lonoke County with a clear mission — to protect our citizens and hold those who break the law accountable," Staley said in an email to the news outlet.

"My motto has been and will continue to be 'Do what's right, not what's easy'. Doing what's right isn't always popular."