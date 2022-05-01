Lavrov Claims Draft Agreement, Ukraine Denies

While Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is talking about a draft agreement with Ukraine that will include lifting of sanctions, others are panning the claims as a "diplomatic blunder."

Critics argue, a country like Russia threatening nuclear deterrence is unlikely to be concerned about lifting of sanctions.

"At present, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are actually discussing a draft of a possible agreement via videoconferencing on a daily basis," Lavrov told Xinhua, saying the deal "must contain such elements of the post-conflict state of affairs as permanent neutrality, non-nuclear, non-aligned, and demilitarized status of Ukraine, as well as guarantees of its security."

"The agenda of the talks also includes issues of denazification, recognition of new geopolitical realities, lifting of sanctions, the status of the Russian language, and others," Lavrov added. "The settlement of the situation in Ukraine will make a significant contribution to the de-escalation of military-political tensions in Europe , and in the world as a whole

Ukrainian presidential adviser Alexey Arestovych panned the claims, saying a country threatening to use nuclear weapons is not concerned about lifting sanctions.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podoliak also denied lifting sanctions are part of the talks, saying Lavrov does not know what he is talking about.

"First, Minister Lavrov's ability to comment on what you do not take part in and what you do not see inside the process is somewhat surprising," Podoliak told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Certainly the issue of global international sanctions against Russia is not discussed at all within the framework of the negotiation process," he added. "The reason for their introduction by the world community has not been eliminated yet, that is the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine and the treacherous violation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"Therefore, we must once again urge the representatives of the Russian Federation to refrain from commenting that is not reliable and that at least somehow corresponds to the real course of the negotiation process."

Russia has praised China's help in talks and has proposed a "the creation of an institution of guarantor states, among which, first of all, permanent members of the UN Security Council , including Russia and China," according to RIA Novosti.