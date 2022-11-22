Sen. Graham Testifies in Georgia About 2020 Election

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appeared Tuesday to testify before a Georgia grand jury regarding the 2020 election.

According to CNN, Graham was expected to answer Fulton County prosecutor's questions about alleged attempts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election.

The report said that the probe likely would include questions about Graham's calls to Georgia election officials and his interactions with the Trump campaign in the days following the 2020 contest.

Graham had fought the subpoena requiring his appearance under the Constitution’s Speech or Debate clause, but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block his appearance, the report said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the senator entered the courthouse around 8 a.m. ET Tuesday.

While not blocking the appearance, the courts did rule that Graham could object to some of the questions, including matters where he collected facts as part of his legislative duties, but would have to respond to public comments he made and anything he may have done to "cajole" Georgia election officials to disregard votes.

One federal appeals court judge said that Graham must answer questions about "coordination with the Trump campaign regarding its post-election efforts in Georgia, public statements regarding the 2020 election, and efforts to 'cajole' or 'exhort' Georgia election officials," the report said.

The probe comes from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger who claimed that in a phone call, Graham left the impression that he should throw out some of the ballots.

"It was just an implication of, 'Look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out,'" CNN reported Raffensperger, who has already testified in front of the panel, saying at the time.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who just won reelection, testified in front of the grand jury last week after a judge denied his attempt to avoid the appearance in August, according to NBC News.

President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the vote tally by 11,779 votes, just 0.2%, according to Politico.

Almost 5 million people voted in that race, with Biden getting 2,473,633 votes and Trump garnering 2,461,854 votes.

NBC reported that Trump was angry with Kemp for not convening a special session of the state Legislature to reverse Biden’s victory amid claims of election fraud.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is handling the case for the state, CNN reported.