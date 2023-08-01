×
W.Va. Senate Race Favors GOP As Manchin Mulls Future

By    |   Tuesday, 01 August 2023 03:37 PM EDT

The race for West Virginia's Senate seat reportedly favors the GOP, regardless of whether Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin opts to retire or run for president.

In an analysis from Inside Elections for the Senate map in 2024, the West Virginia Senate race debuts with a Tilt Republican rating.

Manchin appears to have no intention of making an announcement until 2024 about whether he'll seek a fourth Senate term or possibly make a White House bid on a No Labels ticket, Roll Call reported. The Senate filing deadline is in late January.

According to Roll Call, Manchin at a July 17 No Labels forum in New Hampshire declared, "If I get in a race, I'm going to win."

However, the news outlet noted that Manchin, a former governor, was reelected to his Senate seat by less than 1 percentage point in 2018 — and that West Virginia backed Donald Trump against Joe Biden in 2020 by 39 points.

The overall Senate map in 2024 favors the Republicans in general, and Roll Call reported its most recent list of the 10 most vulnerable incumbents amplifies that edge.

"The Senate battlefield unquestionably favors Republicans. They're playing offense in eight of the nine most competitive states including West Virginia, Montana, Ohio, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan," Inside Elections wrote in its analysis.

The race for GOP Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in Texas, where Democratic Rep. Collin Allred is seeking the nomination, "is the only Democratic takeover opportunity on the battleground at this stage of the cycle," Inside Elections added.

