Senate Dems Urge Inquiry Into Qatar's Jet Gift to US

A group of senior Senate Democrats is calling on the Pentagon's inspector general to investigate President Donald Trump's acceptance of a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar, citing legal, constitutional, and national security concerns over what would be one of the largest foreign gifts ever accepted by a U.S. president, The Hill reported.

Nine Democrats, led by Sen. Adam Schiff of California, on Tuesday requested that the Department of Defense's inspector general open an inquiry into the Pentagon's potential involvement in facilitating Qatar's gift of a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to Trump.

In a letter addressed to acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins, the senators warned that the Defense Department's role in what Trump has called a "very public and transparent" transaction could compromise national security and blur the line between official duties and personal benefit.

"This foreign emolument — and DOD's possible involvement in facilitating it — could present severe foreign influence and counterintelligence risks," the senators wrote. "It could entangle DOD in President Trump's personal financial interests and conflicts of interest, warp DOD's military recommendations and advice moving forward, and undermine public confidence in the Department."

The group includes Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee. The lawmakers are urging the inspector general to assess the implications of using the Qatari aircraft as a temporary replacement for the delayed Air Force One upgrade.

Trump has defended the decision to accept the aircraft, which he said will eventually be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation. Speaking to reporters Monday, Trump dismissed concerns: "I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I could be a stupid person and say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.'"

While Boeing already holds a government contract to replace the aging pair of Air Force One planes — a project delayed until at least 2027 — the administration has suggested that the Qatari 747-8 could serve as a stopgap.

Reed and other lawmakers, including some Republicans, have warned that using the 13-year-old Qatari jet would require an extensive retrofit, including new power systems, secure communication equipment, and self-defense technology. These modifications could take years and cost U.S. taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

Reed said the proposal "would pose immense counterintelligence risks by granting a foreign nation potential access to sensitive systems and communications."

The senators' letter also speculated that the Trump administration may involve the Pentagon as a cover to make the plane appear to be an official gift and shift retrofitting costs to the department.

The lawmakers requested that the inspector general estimate the retrofit's cost and timeline, assess the legal basis for accepting the aircraft, and determine the national security risks of incorporating a foreign-provided plane into the presidential fleet.

They warned the department "risks becoming embroiled in a brazen attempt to evade constitutional limitations on the acceptance of personal gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval."