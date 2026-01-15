Senate Passes Science Funding Boost After WH Sought Deep Cuts

The Senate voted on Thursday to approve billions of dollars in funding for federal science agencies, rejecting deep cuts proposed by the White House.
The Senate bill approved significant science funding for NASA, the National Science Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NSF will receive $8.75 billion for research efforts including in quantum information science, artificial intelligence and other areas after the White House had sought to cut the budget by more than half.
The legislation also includes $634 million so NOAA can improve weather forecasting.
