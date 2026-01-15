Senate Passes Science Funding Boost After WH Sought Deep Cuts

The ⁠Senate voted on Thursday to approve billions of dollars in funding for federal science agencies, rejecting deep cuts proposed ⁠by the White House.

The Senate bill approved ​significant science funding for NASA, the National Science Foundation and the National Oceanic and ⁠Atmospheric Administration.

NSF will receive $8.75 billion for research efforts including in ⁠quantum information ​science, artificial ⁠intelligence and other areas after the White House had sought to cut the budget by more than ⁠half.

​The legislation also includes $634 million so NOAA can improve weather forecasting.