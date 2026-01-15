WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: senate | bill | science funding | white house | noaa | nasa

Senate Passes Science Funding Boost After WH Sought Deep Cuts

Thursday, 15 January 2026 05:37 PM EST

The ⁠Senate voted on Thursday to approve billions of dollars in funding for federal science agencies, rejecting deep cuts proposed ⁠by the White House.

The Senate bill approved ​significant science funding for NASA, the National Science Foundation and the National Oceanic and ⁠Atmospheric Administration.

NSF will receive $8.75 billion for research efforts including in ⁠quantum information ​science, artificial ⁠intelligence and other areas after the White House had sought to cut the budget by more than ⁠half.

​The legislation also includes $634 million so NOAA can improve weather forecasting.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The ⁠Senate voted on Thursday to approve billions of dollars in funding for federal science agencies, rejecting deep cuts proposed ⁠by the White House. The Senate bill approved ​significant science funding for NASA, the National Science Foundation and the National Oceanic ...
senate, bill, science funding, white house, noaa, nasa
88
2026-37-15
Thursday, 15 January 2026 05:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved