Senate Advances Spending Package as DHS Fight Looms

The Senate on Thursday moved a three-bill spending package to the brink of final passage, clearing its last procedural hurdle and setting up a final vote aimed at keeping Congress on track to avoid another partial government shutdown by the Jan. 30 deadline.

The "minibus" package totals roughly $174 billion and funds major parts of the federal government, including the Commerce, Justice, and Interior departments, along with Energy and Water programs and related agencies, The Hill reported.

If it passes, it would bring the total number of full-year spending bills sent to President Donald Trump to six — progress lawmakers say is critical after the country just endured the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

But Capitol Hill’s sprint is far from over.

Congress still has to finish the remaining funding measures in a tight two-week window, and leaders in both parties are already warning that a short-term continuing resolution (CR) may be needed to bridge the gap, especially for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has become the biggest political flashpoint in the negotiations.

At the center of the DHS fight is immigration enforcement and Democrats' push to impose new limits on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the aftermath of the Renee Nicole Good shooting in Minneapolis.

Republicans argue Democrats are trying to use the appropriations process to effectively handcuff federal law enforcement and appease the activist left even as ICE faces rising threats and assaults during enforcement operations.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has acknowledged DHS will be the "hardest" bill to finish and suggested leadership needs "optionality" if a stopgap becomes unavoidable.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have signaled they don't want a yearlong CR, but they are pressing to bake policy restrictions into DHS funding — a nonstarter for many Republicans who see border security and interior enforcement as core government responsibilities.

Outside the Capitol, the pressure is real: The House has been moving bipartisan packages across the finish line to build momentum and show progress to the public, CBS News reported.

The three-bill minibus covers three of the 12 annual appropriations bills and sets full-year funding through Sept. 30, 2026 for key agencies tied to law enforcement, energy development, public lands, and environmental programs.

Even with Thursday’s breakthrough, lawmakers admit the calendar is brutal.

The Senate is expected to leave Washington for a weeklong recess, leaving a high-stakes crunch time when members return, and giving Democrats another opportunity to stall DHS funding unless Republicans accept ICE "reforms" conservatives say would undermine enforcement.

For now, Senate Republicans and Democrats appear to have a temporary truce on the minibus.

The question is whether it holds when DHS and the broader immigration fight come to the floor.