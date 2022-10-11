×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sen. graham | georgia probe | trump | 2020 election

Sen. Graham Requests Appeals Court Reject Georgia Subpoena

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 October 2022 07:35 PM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to revoke a subpoena from Fulton County, Georgia's investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged 2020 election interference, The Hill reported.

The South Carolina Republican's move follows a partial rejection of the subpoena last month by federal District Judge Leigh Martin May in the Northern District of Georgia, who barred questioning related to Graham's own vote to certify the election.

However, Graham's attorneys believe that ruling was insufficient, arguing in their latest appeal that May failed to consider several constitutional arguments that could each independently merit a complete blocking.

The first involved the motivation of the subpoena, which Graham's attorneys claim is a backdoor way "to question Senator Graham about the motives for his legislative activity" and thus outside the special grand jury's scope.

Another argument involved the sovereign immunity rule, which prevents a state court from probing a federal official about their legislative actions taken in office.

But the third argument went even further — floating a precedent that protects high-ranking officials from testimony except in "extraordinary circumstances."

The request comes amid a local probe stemming from Trump's leaked call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where the former president appears to ask the state official to "find" the necessary 11,000 votes needed to win the state.

District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat who runs the special grand jury, has already requested subpoenas from former House Speaker New Gingrich, R-Ga., former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, and former Trump White House attorney Eric Herschmann.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Lindsey Graham asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to revoke a subpoena from Fulton County, Georgia's investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged 2020 election interference, The Hill reported.
sen. graham, georgia probe, trump, 2020 election
256
2022-35-11
Tuesday, 11 October 2022 07:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved