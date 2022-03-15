Report: 'Involuntary Celibates' Emerge as Growing Terrorism Threat

The U.S. Secret Service has released a study detailing the growing terrorism threat by so-called involuntary celibate men.

Attacks inspired by the “incel movement” have left dozens dead in the U.S. and Canada since 2014, according to CBS News.

The report said the term "'incel' is often used to describe men who feel unable to obtain romantic or sexual relationships with women, to which they feel entitled," CNN reported.

"This attacker's history highlights the specific threat posed by misogynistic extremism," the case study said. "This gender-based ideology, sometimes referred to as 'male supremacy' has received increased attention in recent years from researchers, government agencies, and advocacy groups due to its association with high-profile incidents of mass violence."

In one case, a 40-year-old gunman named Scott Paul Beierle opened fire inside Hot Yoga Tallahassee. He killed two women and injured four more before committing suicide. He previously had been fired from multiple teaching jobs, barred from various bars and apartment buildings, and once authored a 70,000-word revenge fantasy about a boy turned serial killer, according to the report.

Police discovered a history of hatred toward women during their investigation of Beierle after the shooting, CNN noted.

"The behavioral history of the Hot Yoga Tallahassee attacker illustrates many of the behavioral threat assessment themes identified through years of U.S. Secret Service research examining targeted violence," the report noted.

Beierle's behavioral history "highlights the specific threat posed by misogynistic extremism," the report said.

Early intervention and behavioral threat assessments could be the difference between life and death for women targeted by the growing ideology, the CBS News report said.

The network news noted that Tuesday's report is intended to identify the early warning signs of misogynistic extremists, with the focus on early intervention.