Carjacking Thwarted Near Treasury Secretary's Home

A Secret Service agent fired at people who were trying to break into vehicles near Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's home early Tuesday morning in Washington, D.C.

An agent working near Yellen's home in the northwest section of the district "observed a sedan with multiple occupants who were attempting to open car doors along the street," the Secret Service said in a statement. "As the sedan approached the agent, a confrontation occurred between the agent and the car's occupants."

There is currently no indication that anyone was hit by the gunfire. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in their car around 1:30 a.m. and have not been arrested.

"There was no threat to any protectees during this incident and no protectees were harmed," the Secret Service said.

It remains unclear if Yellen was home at the time of the incident.

According to the New York Post, the D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the incident, with U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves' office overseeing the probe.

Police statistics show that thefts from cars in D.C. are down 15% in the past year, while motor vehicle thefts are down 26% and carjackings are down 48%.