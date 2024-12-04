Sean Hannity Buys Florida Estate for $23.5 Million

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity purchased a $23.5 million waterfront estate with frontage on the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway in Manalapan, Florida, a wealthy Palm Beach County community.

Hannity, 62, purchased the estate through a limited liability company, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, quoting sources said to be familiar with the deal.

The home went on the market in February for an asking price of $29 million, but was relisted for $25.95 million in October, according to Zillow.

The seller also purchased the property through a limited liability company for $18 million in 2021. His identity could not be confirmed, but mortgage documents for the Hannity sale list the LLC's president as Tom Del Bosco, who has ties with the hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Other homes located along the same stretch as the new Hannity-owned estate are for sale for as much as $95 million, Zillow listings show.

Hannity's estate, which was built around 1990, is on about two acres of property. The home is roughly 12,000 square feet and features eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and one half-bath, a wine room, a rooftop observation terrace, a large dock, and an outdoor pool, among many other amenities.

Hannity is only the latest well-known name buying up real estate in Manalapan, where property sales have grown because of the spillover from neighboring Palm Beach.

In 2022, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison paid a record-setting $173 million for an oceanfront estate in Manalapan.

However, several of the area's homes have been razed in recent years, with more modern estates replacing them, according to local real estate agents.

Hannity's real estate agent declined to comment about the sale.

Hannity said earlier this year he was leaving New York for Florida, where he would record his radio program, "The Sean Hannity Show" and his Fox News show, "Hannity," from studios located in West Palm Beach.

In 2021, Hannity bought a Palm Beach condo for $5.3 million. A fan of his bought his waterfront Long Island estate in Oyster Bay, N.Y., for $12.7 million.