Trump Resort Shooter Claims He Was Diddy's 'Sex Slave'

A man who fired a gun inside at a Florida resort owned by President Donald Trump claimed to have been a "sex slave" for rapper Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, who is currently on trial for sex trafficking.

In 2018, Jonathan Oddi, a former adult film actor, fired a gun inside National Doral Miami resort during what he later described as a bipolar episode. He was shot by police in the leg and arrested. During his interrogation, which has since been released online, Oddi told officers that he was a "sex slave" for Combs, who he met while working as a stripper, and was forced to have sex with Cassie Ventura, Combs' girlfriend at the time.

"I had sex with Cassie and Sean," Oddi says in the interrogation. "Basically, he would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I had like 15 encounters, and I heard lots of business … I was like a sex slave. For them, that's what I was."

Oddi also claimed that he signed a nondisclosure agreement and received $5 million as part of a deal to not "expose" Combs. Oddi's ex-wife, Tonia Troutwine, later shared an image of the NDA with what appears to be Combs' signature and claimed that Oddi may have divorced her "because he came to all this money, and so I wouldn't claim it."

Oddi later told NewsNation in an interview that he "felt bad because I got along well with her [Cassie] and I think she is a decent person, and I had a suspicion that she was in a situation that she was in, but I wasn't sure. And now, I understand what was going on in her life and what was happening, and him beating her up in the hotel shows me the type of individual he is and that everything that happened to me is … true and correct and in line with his personality."

He also claimed that he and Ventura were made to use drugs and that he started filming these encounters "after she passed out" so that "in the event anything was happen, like if she died or anybody died, it would be on camera, on video what happened. I wasn't responsible for any of that."