Former Journalist Eyes Another Political Run in Pa.

Former broadcast journalist Janelle Stelson announced she is running again to challenge Rep. Scott Perry in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District.

Stelson, a Democrat and former anchor at WGAL, lost to Perry, a Republican, in 2024 by just over 1 percentage point.

"Scott Perry has spent more than a decade in DC taking votes that hurt us instead of delivering results — and he just sold the US out again by casting the deciding vote for the largest Medicaid cuts in history, all to fund more tax cuts for billionaires," Stelson said in her campaign announcement. "I'm running to give central Pennsylvanians the voice they deserve, and to fight to lower costs, protect social security and Medicare, ensure a woman's right to choose, and secure the border."

A spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee dismissed Stelson's challenge.

"Welcome back to certified loser Janelle Stelson," spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole said in a statement. "If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that Janelle Stelson, who won't even bother to live in the district she wants to represent, doesn't stand a chance against Scott Perry. Pennsylvanians have rejected her before, and they'll gladly do so again in 2026."

Republican Scott Perry's spokesperson issued a statement regarding Stelson's announcement, calling her a "carpetbagger who can't vote for herself."

"Janelle Stelson's still a racist who refused to apologize for disparaging Asian Americans, Matt Beynon said. "Janelle Stelson still supports raising the taxes of hardworking south central Pennsylvanians by more than $2,000. And Janelle Stelson will lose again because the voters of the 10th Congressional District know they have a leader in Scott Perry fighting for them."

While a news anchor, Stelson made a joke about Asian people eating cats that was aired on the Howard Stern Show. Stelson claimed she apologized to viewers "privately" who made complaints, according to Pennlive.

A spokesperson for Stelson told the York Dispatch she is renting a home in the district.